Six teenagers face criminal charges for three separate fights at Williston Middle-High School

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 12:52 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Six teenagers face criminal charges after Levy County sheriff’s deputies say they had to break up three separate fights at Williston Middle-High School.

The fights happened last Wednesday.

Deputies say six students between the ages of 13 and 17 are being charged with disruption of a school function.

Three are also being charged with battery on a school employee and all six will face disciplinary action from the school board which could result in expulsion.

