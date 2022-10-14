Six teenagers face criminal charges for three separate fights at Williston Middle-High School

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Six teenagers face criminal charges after Levy County sheriff’s deputies say they had to break up three separate fights at Williston Middle-High School.

The fights happened last Wednesday.

Deputies say six students between the ages of 13 and 17 are being charged with disruption of a school function.

Three are also being charged with battery on a school employee and all six will face disciplinary action from the school board which could result in expulsion.

