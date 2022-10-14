Trinity Catholic knocks off Santa Fe in top-five volleyball clash

Celtics soar past Raiders in four sets
Trinity rallies from down one set for road victory
By Kevin Wells
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) -Thursday’s volleyball matchup between powers Trinity Catholic (3A) and Santa Fe (4A) lived up to the billing, with the Celtics claiming a four-set win over last year’s state 4A champions 16-25, 25-23, 25-17, 25-21. The Celtics (15-3) avenge a prior three-set loss to the Raiders (21-2).

Trinity Catholic came into the night’s action ranked fourth in the entire state’s FHSAA RPI rankings and second among Class 3A schools. Santa Fe carried the No. 2 billing across the state, including the top RPI in Class 4A.

Both teams play district tournaments next week. Prior to that, however, the Raiders compete in a tournament in Jacksonville this weekend.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ian causes a tree to fall on a home in Gainesville
HURRICANE IAN Live Blog: Ian Heads to South Carolina
Polk County Deputy Sheriff Blane lane, 21, killed in the line of duty
21-year-old Polk County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed serving felony warrant
The four are accused of beating inmate Ronald Ingram, who died while being transported to a...
Bond denied for corrections officers that transported an inmate who died in Marion County
Hurricane Ian
How will Ian impact your neighborhood? Enter your zip code for NOAA forecast

Latest News

The Gainesville High School football team.
Hurricanes remains winless with close loss to Pirates
George Shannon at Buchholz practice.
TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week: George Shannon (Buchholz)
Ocala, Tues.
The Rock defeats St. John Lutheran in volleyball comeback
Gainesville H.S., Monday
GHS, Oak Hall claim home volleyball sweeps