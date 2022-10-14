Trinity Catholic knocks off Santa Fe in top-five volleyball clash

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) -Thursday’s volleyball matchup between powers Trinity Catholic (3A) and Santa Fe (4A) lived up to the billing, with the Celtics claiming a four-set win over last year’s state 4A champions 16-25, 25-23, 25-17, 25-21. The Celtics (15-3) avenge a prior three-set loss to the Raiders (21-2).

Trinity Catholic came into the night’s action ranked fourth in the entire state’s FHSAA RPI rankings and second among Class 3A schools. Santa Fe carried the No. 2 billing across the state, including the top RPI in Class 4A.

Both teams play district tournaments next week. Prior to that, however, the Raiders compete in a tournament in Jacksonville this weekend.

