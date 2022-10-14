UF College of Health and Human Performance will hold an open house
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The UF College of Health and Human Performance will have an open house on Friday.
It will celebrate raising a record-breaking $11.7 million to support their interdisciplinary work.
The event will be held in the Florida Gym Courtyard at 10 a.m.
They will have free HHP t-shirts and Halo Potato Donuts.
There will also be a live performance by an a Cappella group.
