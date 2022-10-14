VIDEO: Marion County deputies catch fleeing suspect with K9
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OCKLAWAHA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies say a man tried to outmaneuver them in a car chase and later tried to outrun a K9.
On Sunday, deputies tried to pull over a vehicle in Ocklawaha because the rear lights were out.
The driver, Joshua Hyder, tried to speed away but crashed and then ran into the woods.
A deputy and his K9 partner tracked Hyder down who had a warrant for felony battery.
