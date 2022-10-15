Alachua County Public School’s hosts webinar for guidance in applying for student financial aid

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public School officials are holding a webinar to walk families through applying for financial aid for college.

They’ll talk about the application process, how to identify financial resources, and securing financial aid for continued education.

The webinar is Thursday, October 20th, at 6 p.m.

For more information visit the Alachua County Public School’s website: Here

