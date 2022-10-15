Alachua County Sherriff’s Office raises awareness on 32 year old cold case
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 12:45 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies are hoping someone will come forward with information about a cold case homicide from 32 years ago.
On October 14th 1990, deputies found the body of Betty Covington in the woods near Brooker off Northwest 218th Avenue.
Several weeks before that she was seen getting into a pickup truck in Starke.
