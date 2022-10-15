Alachua County Sherriff’s Office raises awareness on 32 year old cold case

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies are hoping someone will come forward with information about a cold case homicide from 32 years ago.

On October 14th 1990, deputies found the body of Betty Covington in the woods near Brooker off Northwest 218th Avenue.

TRENDING STORY: VIDEO: Marion County deputies catch fleeing suspect with K9

Several weeks before that she was seen getting into a pickup truck in Starke.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.