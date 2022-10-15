AP source: Tom Brady fined $11K for attempted kick of Grady Jarrett

Line judge Rusty Baynes (59) speaks with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during...
Line judge Rusty Baynes (59) speaks with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.(AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
(AP) – Tom Brady was fined by the NFL on Friday for trying to kick Atlanta’s Grady Jarrett following the play in which the Falcons defensive tackle was flagged for a disputed roughing-the-passer penalty, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was fined $11,139, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because fines aren’t announced until Saturday.

Jarrett was flagged for slinging Brady to the ground during Tampa Bay’s 21-15 victory over Atlanta on Sunday. It appeared Brady tried to kick Jarrett as both players were getting up, but he didn’t make contact.

Jarrett and Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones, who was flagged for a hit on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, are automatically subject to fines for roughing penalties that sparked outrage among players, coaches and fans because the hits didn’t seem to warrant flags.

Fines for roughing the passer are $15,000 for first offense and $20,000 for second. It was the first offense this season for both Jarrett and Jones.

___

___

