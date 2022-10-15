A family’s vehicle was struck with gunfire during a shooting altercation

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - On Sunday night, Alachua city police officers responded to reports of shots fired. Those bullets landed on a vehicle with a mother and her children.

Ruby Webb said she was driving after running errands with her children, and got caught in the middle of gunfire, just blocks away from her home.

“Stop targeting people’s children let it go,” stated Webb.

The shooting took place on northwest 137th terrace and 158th place in Alachua. She said the dodged a bullet, and literally.

“I got one to my windshield that was supposed to be a head shot. There was no head shot and that’s what’s was inside my vehicle,” shared Webb.

Officers said a description of a couple of individuals were given and they are searching for their identities.

Webb told TV20 that a black charger was involved and she may know who was responsible, but claims police have not arrested the person she suspects.

Officer sent a statement that reads, “We are working on identifying suspects and devoting a majority of our time and resources to doing so.” Webb said nearly 13 bullets landed on her car.

Officers shared that multiple shell casings of different calibers were located on the scene, which they say is an ongoing investigation.

