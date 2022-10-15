Florida toll roads resume normal operation Saturday

Some suspensions remain in effect in hard hit communities
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Transportation have resumed all normal toll operations.

The tolls went back to normal beginning at 6 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15. They had been previously suspended on Sept. 26 as Hurricane Ian approached.

This action allowed early evacuation and emergency response preparations.

Tolls are reinstated on the following facilities:

FDOT and Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise Facilities

  • I-4 Connector
  • Veterans Expressway
  • Suncoast Parkway
  • Beachline Expressway
  • Florida’s Turnpike Mainline, north of Milepost 249
  • Seminole Expressway
  • Southern Connector Extension
  • Wekiva Parkway
  • Western Beltway
  • Polk Parkway
  • I-4 Express

Central Florida Expressway Authority Facilities

  • Apopka Expressway
  • Beachline Expressway
  • Central Florida Greeneway
  • Goldenrod Extension
  • Osceola Parkway
  • Poinciana Parkway
  • SR453
  • Western Beltway

Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority Facility

  • Selmon Expressway

In order to continue to provide crucial support and hurricane recovery assistance to the hardest impacted region of Florida, tolls will remain suspended on the following FDOT facilities:

  • Alligator Alley
  • Sunshine Skyway
  • Pinellas Bayway

