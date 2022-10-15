Hundreds of people flock to Williston for the annual Peanut Festival

Visitors could buy and try cajun, boiled, hot or regular peanuts throughout the event.
Visitors could buy and try cajun, boiled, hot or regular peanuts throughout the event.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - People from across Florida traveled to downtown Williston to get their hands on different kinds of peanuts at the annual Central Florida Peanut Festival.

There were more than 100 vendors ranging from arts and crafts to jewelry and of course peanuts.

Visitors could buy and try cajun, boiled, hot, or regular peanuts throughout the event.

“I haven’t been to this in a few years and I have a friend that’s never been to it so we thought let’s get out and let’s enjoy it and see the people. As fall is coming in it’s a great time to see a local event and plus too they’re giving out free peanut butter sandwiches,” said Cephus Harrell.

There was also a peanut shelling contest where the overall winner won a free vacation.

