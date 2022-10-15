Marion County Children’s Alliance hosts Domestic Violence Walk and fundraiser for local victims

OCALA , Fla. (WCJB) - A domestic violence walk is being held in Ocala on Saturday.

Participants will walk from the Ocala Police Department to the College of Central Florida campus.

Prizes will be awarded for the most pledges collected and the team with the most walkers present at the event.

Registration starts at 7 and the walk will start at 8 in the morning.

All donations will benefit victims and survivors of domestic violence in the community.

