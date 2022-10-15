Marion County man killed after single-vehicle crash
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 12:57 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
REDDICK, Fla. (WCJB) - One man was killed in a single-vehicle crash this afternoon.
State troopers say the 41-year-old from Reddick was driving a utility vehicle on a private driveway near N Hwy 239.
Around 1:30 p.m., troopers say the vehicle veered off the road.
The driver was thrown onto the driveway and the vehicle rolled over onto him.
Marion County Fire Rescue crews pronounced him dead a few minutes later.
