Marion County man killed after single-vehicle crash

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 12:57 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REDDICK, Fla. (WCJB) - One man was killed in a single-vehicle crash this afternoon.

State troopers say the 41-year-old from Reddick was driving a utility vehicle on a private driveway near N Hwy 239.

Around 1:30 p.m., troopers say the vehicle veered off the road.

TRENDING STORY: Gainesville man threatens to stab woman holding a baby

The driver was thrown onto the driveway and the vehicle rolled over onto him.

Marion County Fire Rescue crews pronounced him dead a few minutes later.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ian causes a tree to fall on a home in Gainesville
HURRICANE IAN Live Blog: Ian Heads to South Carolina
Lucian Flaitz, 29, ALachua County Jail booking photo
High Springs teenager sent to ER after cook makes burger laced with THC oil
Polk County Deputy Sheriff Blane lane, 21, killed in the line of duty
21-year-old Polk County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed serving felony warrant
The four are accused of beating inmate Ronald Ingram, who died while being transported to a...
Bond denied for corrections officers that transported an inmate who died in Marion County

Latest News

Marion County man killed after single-vehicle crash
Betty Covington, killed in 1990
Alachua County Sherriff’s Office raises awareness on 32 year old cold case
Alachua County Public Schools
Alachua County Public School’s hosts webinar for guidance in applying for student financial aid
The Florida Capital building
Previously approved state-funding for North Central Florida redirected following Hurricane Ian