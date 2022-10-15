Marion County residents broke their silence during their annual Domestic Violence Awareness Walk

People walked from the Ocala Police Station to the College of Central Florida bringing...
People walked from the Ocala Police Station to the College of Central Florida bringing awareness to domestic violence.(WCJB)
By Taylor Simpson
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The domestic violence awareness walk in Ocala all began when a professor at the College of Central Florida was killed back in 2004.

“It was here in this parking lot that one of our college professors Debra Vasquez was killed back in 2004 so we’re here in this parking lot hoping to create awareness. Since Debra’s death we’ve lost 112 more including three this year,” said Monica Bryant with the Marion County Children’s Alliance.

Now people walk from the Ocala Police Department, down Highway 200 to the College where she worked. To honor Vasquez and others that are victims or survivors of domestic violence.

Cindy Irving with Marion County Sheriff’s Office told her story about how this has impacted her.

“If you know somebody or suspect somebody’s a victim let them know you care about them that’s how I got out of my situation. I had coworkers who told me they knew what was going on at home even though I never mentioned it.”

People walked with signs showing the statistics of how domestic violence can affect everyone. Irving said the coworkers that spoke up and showed her support gave her hope.

“It gave me the courage to make a plan and protect myself and I am free.”

Step by step each walker brought awareness and was a voice for the voiceless.

“I’m a believer a relationship should not cost you your life you do not have to stay in that situation,” said Bryant.

In the past five years, law enforcement in Marion County has had more than 17,000 domestic calls. The most recent incident was in September when a 24-year-old man was arrested for killing a toddler.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ian causes a tree to fall on a home in Gainesville
HURRICANE IAN Live Blog: Ian Heads to South Carolina
Lucian Flaitz, 29, ALachua County Jail booking photo
High Springs teenager sent to ER after cook makes burger laced with THC oil
Residents said this will cause flooding and ruin the agriculture.
Marion County residents react to a potential housing development coming to their area
Polk County Deputy Sheriff Blane lane, 21, killed in the line of duty
21-year-old Polk County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed serving felony warrant
The four are accused of beating inmate Ronald Ingram, who died while being transported to a...
Bond denied for corrections officers that transported an inmate who died in Marion County

Latest News

A 41-year-old Reddick man was killed after his vehicle veered off the road.
Marion County man killed after single-vehicle crash
Marion County man killed after single-vehicle crash
Betty Covington, killed in 1990
Alachua County Sherriff’s Office raises awareness on 32 year old cold case
Alachua County Public Schools
Alachua County Public School’s hosts webinar for guidance in applying for student financial aid