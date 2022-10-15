Marion County residents broke their silence during their annual Domestic Violence Awareness Walk

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The domestic violence awareness walk in Ocala all began when a professor at the College of Central Florida was killed back in 2004.

“It was here in this parking lot that one of our college professors Debra Vasquez was killed back in 2004 so we’re here in this parking lot hoping to create awareness. Since Debra’s death we’ve lost 112 more including three this year,” said Monica Bryant with the Marion County Children’s Alliance.

Now people walk from the Ocala Police Department, down Highway 200 to the College where she worked. To honor Vasquez and others that are victims or survivors of domestic violence.

Cindy Irving with Marion County Sheriff’s Office told her story about how this has impacted her.

“If you know somebody or suspect somebody’s a victim let them know you care about them that’s how I got out of my situation. I had coworkers who told me they knew what was going on at home even though I never mentioned it.”

People walked with signs showing the statistics of how domestic violence can affect everyone. Irving said the coworkers that spoke up and showed her support gave her hope.

“It gave me the courage to make a plan and protect myself and I am free.”

Step by step each walker brought awareness and was a voice for the voiceless.

“I’m a believer a relationship should not cost you your life you do not have to stay in that situation,” said Bryant.

In the past five years, law enforcement in Marion County has had more than 17,000 domestic calls. The most recent incident was in September when a 24-year-old man was arrested for killing a toddler.

