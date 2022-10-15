Previously approved state-funding for North Central Florida redirected following Hurricane Ian
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 12:39 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - State funding for numerous local projects approved last month is no longer coming to North Central Florida.
The State Legislative Budget Commission approved $175 million for various projects around the state, but Governor DeSantis has decided to re-route that money to support recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian.
Lawmakers had originally set aside almost a million dollar to restore the Withlacoochee River in Levy County, as well as a million to help build a new I-75 interchange in Marion County.
