Previously approved state-funding for North Central Florida redirected following Hurricane Ian

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - State funding for numerous local projects approved last month is no longer coming to North Central Florida.

The State Legislative Budget Commission approved $175 million for various projects around the state, but Governor DeSantis has decided to re-route that money to support recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian.

Lawmakers had originally set aside almost a million dollar to restore the Withlacoochee River in Levy County, as well as a million to help build a new I-75 interchange in Marion County.

