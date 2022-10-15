Sports Overtime Week Eight

(WCJB) -Week Eight of high school football in North Central Florida produced some amazing finishes, including in TV20′s Game of the Week. Hawthorne rallied past Union County, scoring all of its points in the second half of a 28-21 win. The Hornets scored the winning touchdown with 5 seconds left. Hawthorne, Buchholz, Williston, and Interlachen are among those still undefeated.

NCFL High School Football: Week Eight

Hawthorne def. Union County 28-21

Newberry def. Eastside 14-7

Buchholz def. Oakleaf 45-31

North Marion def. West Port 51-12

Trinity Catholic def. Ponte Vedra 26-21

Belleview def. Leesburg 28-0

Vanguard def. Tavares 62-8

Forest def. East Ridge 42-7

Dunnellon def. Crystal River 18-15

P.K. Yonge def. St. Joseph Academy 44-16

Oak Hall def. Cedar Creek Christian 44-14

Columbia def. Middleburg 28-14

Suwannee def. Madison County 36-7

Interlachen def. Bell 26-19

Williston def. Trenton 56-0

Fort White def. Dixie County 21-13

Melbourne Central Catholic def. St. Francis 14-13

Lake Weir def. Taylor 24-17

Palatka def. Keystone Heights 40-30

Bradford def. Tocoi Creek 27-0

Central def. Branford 28-27, OT

