Tropical Storm Karl weakens into depression off south Mexico

This satellite image taken at 9:30am ET and provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Karl in the Gulf of Mexico, on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. Karl grew a little stronger off Mexico’s southern Gulf coast on Wednesday and was expected to approach land by the weekend without gaining hurricane strength.(NOAA via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 12:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Karl weakened into a tropical depression while nearing Mexico’s southern Gulf shore, though forecasters said its heavy rain could still cause problems on the easily flooded stretch of coast.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the storm would move near land on Saturday and likely dissipate by early Sunday. It meandered slowly Friday, angling away from what had been an expected landfall in the evening.

Karl had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph) late Friday. It was centered about 75 miles (125 kilometers) west-northwest of Ciudad del Carmen and moving south at 3 mph (6 kph).

The coastal cities of Coatzacoalcos and Paraiso lie near the storm’s expected path.

“The rains forecast could cause mudslides, rising levels in rivers and streams, and flooding in low-lying areas,” Mexico’s National Water Commission said in a statement.

The U.S. hurricane center said Karl could drop 2 to 5 inches (5 to 13 centimeters) of rain across portions of Veracruz and Tabasco states as well as northern Chiapas and Oaxaca states through Sunday morning. It said as much as 8 inches (20 centimeters) could fall in isolated spots.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

