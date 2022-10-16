Fatal motorcycle crash in Alachua County
Published: Oct. 16, 2022
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Alachua County is dead after a crash in Micanopy this morning.
Florida highway patrol troopers say a 31-year-old man was riding a motorcycle south on US highway 441 at around 9:45 am.
The motorcyclist drove off the road and hit a sign post.
He was taken to UF Health Shands, where he was pronounced dead.
FHP officials say they’re investigating the cause of the crash.
