Fatal motorcycle crash in Alachua County

Motorcyclist crashes into a sign post on US 441 and pronounced dead at UF Health Shands.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 12:13 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Alachua County is dead after a crash in Micanopy this morning.

Florida highway patrol troopers say a 31-year-old man was riding a motorcycle south on US highway 441 at around 9:45 am.

The motorcyclist drove off the road and hit a sign post.

He was taken to UF Health Shands, where he was pronounced dead.

FHP officials say they’re investigating the cause of the crash.

