Florida Gateway College 75th anniversary

Lake City, Fla. (WCJB) -Florida Gateway College organizers invited residents to Olustee park to celebrate the 75th anniversary.

The 1st annual ‘Fun Day in the Park event was created by staff and faculty to give back to the community for their support for 75 years.

Residents enjoyed face painting, train rides, and free hot dog meals passed out by Lake City Fire Department.

Kacey Schrader, who organized the event, said the event wouldn’t have been possible without the help of the FGC community.

“Faculty and staff have come together and they have a station of their programs doing games and activities,” said Schrader. “We also have our student services department, our foundation and the whole college is out here doing this.”

Program directors educated the community about the different programs offered at FGC.

FGC President Dr. Lawrence Barrett said introducing the college to the community served as a big open house.

“The target goal here is to get as many young students involved with careers,” said Barrett. “These are all technical careers here today as you can see firefighters, ems, paramedics, CDL, so we really want them to be aware early on.”

FGC staff plans to host more community events year-long to celebrate the anniversary.

