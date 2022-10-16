Gator football team falls to LSU in a shootout, 45-35

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Gators had no answer for LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels on Saturday night in The Swamp. Daniels rushed for three scores and passed for three others to lead LSU past Florida, 45-35. Florida gave up 528 total yards to drop its fourth straight in the head to head series.

Florida got off to a great start, as Anthony Richardson connected with Justin Shorter for a 51-yard touchdown pass on the second play of the game. The Gators led, 7-0. Richardson completed 15 of 25 passes for 185 yards and added an 81-yard rushing TD.

Florida rushed for 210 yards as a team. Montrell Johnson scored twice and totaled 57 yards on 13 carries. But the Florida defense couldn’t contain Daniels.

The LSU quarterback led the Tigers on three scoring drives in the second quarter, turning a deficit into a 28-21 lead at halftime. Daniels threw for 349 yards.

Trailing 42-21 after three quarters, Richardson electrified the crowd with his 81-yard touchdown run. Trevor Etienne followed with a short touchdown to bring the Gators to within seven points with 7:39 to go. Florida appeared to give itself a chance to rally back when Jason Marshall intercepted Daniels with 5:32 to go. The turnover was negated by a roughing the passer penalty on UF, however. LSU added a field goal on the drive for the final margin.

Florida drops to 4-3 overall, including a 1-3 mark in SEC play. The Gators have a bye before taking on rival Georgia on Oct. 29.

