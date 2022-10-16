Gov. DeSantis hosts his “Keep Florida Free” rally in The Villages ahead of the election

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

THE VILLAGES, Fla. (WCJB) - It was standing room only at the Brownwood Paddock Square in The Villages as people packed the venue chanting “Keep Florida Free.”

While Governor Ron DeSantis spoke on topics like inflation, illegal immigration, and education.

“We didn’t know there would be a global pandemic and if you would have even told me that I would have never in a million years thought they would have given license to governors to lock kids out of school for a year and to deny people liberty,” said DeSantis.

He also spoke on Florida’s response to Hurricane Ian.

“Did over 2,500 rescue missions once the storm hit we were able to help an awful lot of people and we were also able to do because we had all this stuff pre-staged the quickest and most rapid power restoration in history.”

Nan who is a Desantis supporter said she moved to Florida from Illinois because of the crime rate.

“Murders upon murders and nothing is being done. We’ve moved out of Illinois two years ago because of Governor DeSantis and his love for the country and especially Florida.”

Joe Pancila, who’s from New York, also made the move. He said sunshine, taxes, and leadership were some of the reasons why.

“There’s leadership down here it’s a very well-run state in New York it’s a disaster everything is political.”

A few people showed up in opposition to the governor one being a former teacher of 30 years. Susan Barnhart said she has concerns with the school system.

“Teachers not being able to have libraries or scholastic book fairs, banning books. I’m worried about the don’t say gay bill.”

But another former teacher Gracie Alleman had a different opinion.

“Kids should be taught reading, writing, and arithmetic the old fashion way instead of taught what a boy does or you can change your gender we don’t need that as a teacher,” said Alleman.

The general election is on November 8.

