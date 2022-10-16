Humpback whale breaches surface of the water near father and son

A humpback whale made a surprise appearance during a father-son fishing trip along the Jersey Shore. (SOURCE: ZACH PILLAR)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(CNN) A father and son fishing off the coast of New Jersey got a big surprise this week when a hungry humpback whale emerged from the water in front of them.

Zach Piller and his dad were fishing for bass and tuna when suddenly the massive whale breached the surface and crashed back into the water right next to them.

The whale actually tapped their boat causing it to rock back and forth, but thankfully nobody was hurt.

Juvenile humpback whales have been spotted more frequently along the Jersey Shore in recent years.

