Indigenous Peoples’ Day celebration

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Residents gathered at Morningside Nature Center to celebrate indigenous peoples’ day.

The Indigenous Peoples’ task force invited residents to learn the history of the living history of the Potano and Timucuan peoples, who were native people of Alachua County.

The event included cultural performances by dancers and drummers.

Sylvia Paluzzi, who organized the event, said she wishes everyone would recognize this day.

“I wanted people first of all to recognize that this is their land and everything that’s built here in Alachua county had a whole culture,a heritage, a language,a way of life, a religion before any settlers came,” said Paluzzi. “My desire is to change Columbus Day to Indigenous People’s Day.”

The celebration started on Monday with a reading of a proclamation that made Indigenous Peoples’ day a national holiday in Alachua County.

