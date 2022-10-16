Local brewery hosts Gainesville Record Fair

Vinyl sales have increased every year since 2006
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Cypress and Grove Brewery played host to the Gainesville Record Fair Sunday.

Record lovers piled in to sift through and find some gems. Even in the digital age, the love for vinyl records is extremely high.

“It’s something that you can hold and you can put on a record player and actually it’s kinda magic that this little piece of plastic plays this great music,” said one of the fair’s organizers Douglas Bliton.

Vinyl sales increased for the 16th consecutive year in 2021 to 41.7 million copies, according to Billboard Music.

It has become especially popular among young people, who have reverted to vinyl despite the emergence of streaming.

“It’s so much more meaningful than digital media and I really enjoy being able to--like a tri fold you get more art,” said Dallas Lanius. “And there’s just more content there, it’s nice to hold something physical.”

Lanius estimated he has more than 500 records in his collection, and drove all the way down from Tallahassee for the fair.

These types of events bring together art and music lovers, with more than just vinyl on sale. Along with records, collectors brought cassette tapes, CDs and even VHS tapes.

“I think there’s just a consolidated feeling of everybody just enjoying the records and the vinyl and all the different styles of music,” said Bliton. “And people that are like minded get to get together in one space and really have fun.”     

“It’s 100% about community,” said Lanius. “The vinyl network of people is so strong and it’s just such a nice place for people to explore this hobby and these events only bring that more together.”

