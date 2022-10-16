UF celebrates first ever Tom Petty Day

The connection between the school and the legendary Gainesville rocker continues to grow
The connection between the school and the legendary Gainesville rocker continues to grow
The connection between the school and the legendary Gainesville rocker continues to grow(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Outside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, the sounds of gameday mixed with the sounds of Gainesville favorite son.

The University of Florida celebrated its first ever Tom Petty Day, more than five years after his death to honor the Gainesville-born rocker.

“It shows great values for someone that was such an influence and for so many people of so many different generations that he’s still here and such a presence,” said Petty fan Lori Bolte. “It means a lot.”

The celebration included a line of t-shirts and memorabilia that connected Petty and the Gators.

“We really leaned on the people here...whether it be the bookstore, the University of Florida or Tom Petty’s family,” said JT Galloway, who helped create the collaboration for Original Retro Brand. “We wanted to depict him in the way that they were comfortable, so we really relied on a lot of input from them.”

Sirius XM’s Tom Petty Radio even stopped by to play some of petty’s most famous tunes. They set up a booth and broadcasted live, recording interviews with fans about what Petty meant to them.

None of Petty’s hits is more famous at UF than “I Won’t Back Down”, which has become a staple of Saturdays in “The Swamp”.

In between the third and fourth quarters, fans sing the song to urge their team on for the final quarter.

“Having one of his songs become a fabric of every home football game, I think would mean so much to him,” said the host of Tom Petty Radio’s morning show, Mark Felsot.

“It’s so overwhelming,” said Bolte. “You just get a whole big warm feeling inside at the start of the 4th quarter when everybody is singing together. You just get chills from your toes to the top of your head.”

The tradition started five years ago the first game after his passing, which was also against LSU. When discussing how to honor Petty following his untimely death, the University knew that a moment of silence just would not do.

“‘Tom wouldn’t be into that, we gotta do a song,’” said Felsot, describing the University’s line of thinking. “And they just went through 10-15 songs and I won’t back down just said “Me, me, me, me, me.”

Just as the I won’t back down tradition remained for years, Tom Petty Day seems like it will as well. Athletic Director Scott Stricklin emphasized the word first when discussing the day, indicating there will be more to come.

If there was any doubt about how much the University of Florida, and especially Gainesville, meant to Tom Petty, they likely disappeared today.

TRENDING: Gator Insider: Breaking down the parallels of Florida, LSU

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ian causes a tree to fall on a home in Gainesville
HURRICANE IAN Live Blog: Ian Heads to South Carolina
Lucian Flaitz, 29, ALachua County Jail booking photo
High Springs teenager sent to ER after cook makes burger laced with THC oil
Residents said this will cause flooding and ruin the agriculture.
Marion County residents react to a potential housing development coming to their area
Polk County Deputy Sheriff Blane lane, 21, killed in the line of duty
21-year-old Polk County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed serving felony warrant
The four are accused of beating inmate Ronald Ingram, who died while being transported to a...
Bond denied for corrections officers that transported an inmate who died in Marion County

Latest News

Gators fall to Tigers, 45-35, drop to 1-3 in SEC play.
Gainesville residents gathered at Morningside Nature Center to learn of the living history of...
Indigenous Peoples’ Day celebration
Hundreds of people flock to Williston for the annual Peanut Festival
Hundreds of people flock to Williston for the annual Peanut Festival
Marion County residents broke their silence during their annual Domestic Violence Awareness Walk
Marion County residents broke their silence during their annual Domestic Violence Awareness Walk