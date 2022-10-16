UF celebrates first ever Tom Petty Day

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Outside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, the sounds of gameday mixed with the sounds of Gainesville favorite son.

The University of Florida celebrated its first ever Tom Petty Day, more than five years after his death to honor the Gainesville-born rocker.

“It shows great values for someone that was such an influence and for so many people of so many different generations that he’s still here and such a presence,” said Petty fan Lori Bolte. “It means a lot.”

The celebration included a line of t-shirts and memorabilia that connected Petty and the Gators.

“We really leaned on the people here...whether it be the bookstore, the University of Florida or Tom Petty’s family,” said JT Galloway, who helped create the collaboration for Original Retro Brand. “We wanted to depict him in the way that they were comfortable, so we really relied on a lot of input from them.”

Sirius XM’s Tom Petty Radio even stopped by to play some of petty’s most famous tunes. They set up a booth and broadcasted live, recording interviews with fans about what Petty meant to them.

None of Petty’s hits is more famous at UF than “I Won’t Back Down”, which has become a staple of Saturdays in “The Swamp”.

In between the third and fourth quarters, fans sing the song to urge their team on for the final quarter.

“Having one of his songs become a fabric of every home football game, I think would mean so much to him,” said the host of Tom Petty Radio’s morning show, Mark Felsot.

“It’s so overwhelming,” said Bolte. “You just get a whole big warm feeling inside at the start of the 4th quarter when everybody is singing together. You just get chills from your toes to the top of your head.”

The tradition started five years ago the first game after his passing, which was also against LSU. When discussing how to honor Petty following his untimely death, the University knew that a moment of silence just would not do.

“‘Tom wouldn’t be into that, we gotta do a song,’” said Felsot, describing the University’s line of thinking. “And they just went through 10-15 songs and I won’t back down just said “Me, me, me, me, me.”

Just as the I won’t back down tradition remained for years, Tom Petty Day seems like it will as well. Athletic Director Scott Stricklin emphasized the word first when discussing the day, indicating there will be more to come.

If there was any doubt about how much the University of Florida, and especially Gainesville, meant to Tom Petty, they likely disappeared today.

