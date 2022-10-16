UF fundraiser raises more than 4.5 billion dollars

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A UF fundraising campaign now has billions of dollars in donations.

More than 600,000 gators contributed to UF’s “Go Greater” campaign.

The funds go toward scholarships, student programs, research, and campus infrastructure.

The campaign began in 2014 with a goal of 3 billion dollars.

The grand total is now at 4.5 billion dollars with just two months left until the official end of the program.

