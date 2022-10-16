UF fundraiser raises more than 4.5 billion dollars

UF Fundraiser raises more than 4.5 billion dollars
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A UF fundraising campaign now has billions of dollars in donations.

More than 600,000 gators contributed to UF’s “Go Greater” campaign.

The funds go toward scholarships, student programs, research, and campus infrastructure.

The campaign began in 2014 with a goal of 3 billion dollars.

The grand total is now at 4.5 billion dollars with just two months left until the official end of the program.

