UF fundraiser raises more than $4.5 billion

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A UF fundraising campaign now has billions of dollars in donations.

More than 600,000 gators contributed to UF’s Go Greater campaign.

The funds go toward scholarships, student programs, research, and campus infrastructure.

The campaign began in 2014 with a goal of $3 billion.

The grand total is now at $4.5 billion with just two months left until the official end of the program.

