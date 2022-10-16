UF soccer team plays to a 1-1 draw vs. Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WCJB) -The good news for the Gator soccer team is that their eight-game losing streak ended on Sunday. The bad news is that Florida remains on a nine-game winless streak.

Florida and Kentucky played to a 1-1 tie in Lexington, keeping both teams 0-6-1 in conference play. Florida moves to 2-11-1 overall.

UF struck first in the 34th minute. A free kick from just outside the box resulted in a scrum near the net. Delaney Tauzel put the finishing touch on her second goal of the season.

Kentucky evened the score 1-1 in the 80th minute on a tally by Madison Jones. The game was not full of many scoring opportunities. Florida’s Alexa Goldberg and Kentucky’s Tallulah Miller needed to make just two stops apiece.

The Gators return home to face Vanderbilt Thursday at 6 p.m. The Commodores are 9-2-3 overall.

