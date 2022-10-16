What’s Growing On: Marion County Agriculture Hall of Fame

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Agricultural Hall of Fame has recognized individuals who made tremendous contributions to the promotion of agriculture within the community. And this year’s hall of famer, Terry Teuton, is no exception.

Teuton was born on march 1st, 1948, in Ocala and he’s lived in Marion County all his life. Teuton’s two-thousand acre farm has been around for more than four generations where he specializes in growing peanuts and maintaining cattle.

Terry tells TV20: I’ve seen a lot of farms going away, that are being sold for development and that kind of thing. To me it’s just an accomplishment to make sure that our farm isn’t developed.”

During a time of record inflation, Teuton is worried about the future of farming.

“Somebody has to feed the world, and there is getting to be less farmers and ranchers every day, it’s just going away. But I just see things being destroyed and done away with.”

While many farmers across the country say their future is uncertain, Teuton’s two sons, Travis and Justin, plan to take over the family business and pass the farm on to the next generation.

Terry’s son Travis thinks very highly of his father; “I’m very proud for my dad, he’s worked very hard his whole life. He’s a pillar of the community and he’s given as much back to the community as he’s ever been allowed to take. You know he’s a guy that will give you his heart and soul at just an ask. He’s a guy that will give you the shirt off his back.”

Teuton gives regular farm tours to educate the public — both adults and kids — on the importance of agriculture to the community and environment.

Teuton served on numerous boards and in many organizations, including as Steer Chairman of the Southeastern Youth Fair, former President of the Marion County Cattlemen’s Association, and member of the Marion County Farm Bureau Board of Directors.

Terry teuton will be inducted to the agriculture hall of fame during Marion County’s Farm City Week, which is being held from November 16th through the 23rd at the Southeastern Livestock Pavilion in Ocala.

For more information on attending this event visit their website: https://www.floridafarmbureau.org/farm-city-week/.

