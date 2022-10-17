Buchholz QB Creed Whittemore decommits from UF, commits to Mississippi State

Top NCFL quarterback to stay in SEC
Dynamic playmaker to stay in SEC, but not with UF
By Kevin Wells
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Gator football program has lost a member of its 2023 recruiting class, and he happens to be a Gainesville-based player and the younger brother of a current Gator. Buchholz High School quarterback Creed Whittemore announced on social media on Sunday that he is decommitting from Florida. Hours later, Whittemore posted again to say he is now committed to Mississippi State.

Whittemore is an exceptional dual-threat quarterback. Last Friday, he helped the Bobcats move to 6-0 with five passing touchdowns and one on the ground in a 45-31 win over Oakleaf.

Whittemore is the younger brother of current Florida wide receiver Trent Whittemore. Like Trent, Creed has been recruited as a receiver.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ian causes a tree to fall on a home in Gainesville
HURRICANE IAN Live Blog: Ian Heads to South Carolina
Lucian Flaitz, 29, ALachua County Jail booking photo
High Springs teenager sent to ER after cook makes burger laced with THC oil
Residents said this will cause flooding and ruin the agriculture.
Marion County residents react to a potential housing development coming to their area
Polk County Deputy Sheriff Blane lane, 21, killed in the line of duty
21-year-old Polk County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed serving felony warrant
The four are accused of beating inmate Ronald Ingram, who died while being transported to a...
Bond denied for corrections officers that transported an inmate who died in Marion County

Latest News

Florida remains winless in SEC play
UF soccer team plays to a 1-1 draw vs. Kentucky
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) looks for a receiver as he is chased by LSU safety...
Gator football team falls to LSU in a shootout, 45-35
Union County faces Hawthorne.
Sports Overtime Week Eight
Chiefland was supposed to battle Zarephath Academy dropped out of tonight’s homecoming game...
‘The show must go on!’ Chiefland Middle High School still has homecoming festivities after homecoming game was cancelled