Buchholz QB Creed Whittemore decommits from UF, commits to Mississippi State

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Gator football program has lost a member of its 2023 recruiting class, and he happens to be a Gainesville-based player and the younger brother of a current Gator. Buchholz High School quarterback Creed Whittemore announced on social media on Sunday that he is decommitting from Florida. Hours later, Whittemore posted again to say he is now committed to Mississippi State.

Whittemore is an exceptional dual-threat quarterback. Last Friday, he helped the Bobcats move to 6-0 with five passing touchdowns and one on the ground in a 45-31 win over Oakleaf.

Whittemore is the younger brother of current Florida wide receiver Trent Whittemore. Like Trent, Creed has been recruited as a receiver.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.