Busch debuts limited-edition Thanksgiving ‘dog brew’ with turkey

Four-packs cost $15 and can be purchased on Busch’s website.(Anheuser-Busch via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(CNN) - Your four-legged friend can join in the Thanksgiving festivities this year.

Busch has debuted a limited-edition turkey “dog brew” for the upcoming holiday season.

Of course, the drink is non-alcoholic. The bone broth beverage is filled with turkey, sweet potato, turmeric and ginger.

Four-packs cost $15 and can be purchased on Busch’s website here.

This is not the company’s first time making a dog brew. Busch’s year-round dog beer is made with pork broth, while the seasonal flavor is made with turkey.

