Gainesville City Commissioners will make a final vote to eliminate single-family zoning

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The second reading of three ordinances that involve eliminating single-family zoning throughout the city will take place during a special meeting.

During the first reading in August, commissioners approved the plan by a 4-3 vote with commissioners Adrian Hayes-Santos, Reina Saco, David Arreola, and Mayor Lauren Poe voting for it.

Commissioner Harvey Ward, Cynthia Chestnut, and Desmon Duncan-Walker voted in dissent.

The plan would change the city’s single-family zoning to allow for multi-family units.

The goal is to increase the supply of affordable housing and create walkable neighborhoods.

It allows four-unit buildings and duplexes to be built in most neighborhoods.

Groups such as Gainesville Neighborhood Voices, One Thousand Friends of Florida, and residents of the Porter’s Quarters neighborhood have all protested the plan.

Residents have shared concerns that this will change the fabric of Gainesville’s neighborhoods.

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity reviewed the change to the city’s comprehensive plan and is warning the city to reverse course.

Alachua County commissioners are unanimously opposed to it.

City commissioners in support of the change say that it will increase the supply of affordable housing throughout the city.

As with all ordinances, a second reading is required.

The meeting will begin at 3 pm.

