Gas prices continue to rise in Florida erasing gas-tax holiday discounts

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB/NSF) -The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Florida was $3.40 cents on Monday, up $0.07 from a week earlier and back to where pump prices were at the beginning of October, according to the AAA auto club.

Prices have increased after OPEC and its allies announced plans to cut production and increase prices. Monday’s average price in Florida was up $0.23 from Oct. 5, when the initial impact of the state’s month-long gas-tax “holiday” appeared at the pump.

The gas-tax holiday suspended the state’s $0.253 a-gallon tax in October. Triple A spokesman Mark Jenkins says the price hike has effectively erased any discounts created by the tax holiday.

”Usually you see gas prices move lower during the winter months, but there is just a lot of volatility on the global scale,” said Jenkins. “We just don’t know what conditions are going to be like come November or even December.”

To counter the moves by what is known as OPEC+, the White House last week released 10 million barrels of oil from the nation’s reserves. The gas-tax holiday was approved this year by lawmakers and Governor Ron DeSantis in a broader tax package.

Florida prices hit a record of four dollars and $0.89 a gallon in mid-June but declined through the summer.

