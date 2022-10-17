GRAPHIC: Caught on video: Car theft suspect slashes K-9 with knife

Christopher Darlington faces several charges after police said he hurt a K-9 during a police...
Christopher Darlington faces several charges after police said he hurt a K-9 during a police chase.(Manatee County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - A Manatee County K-9 is recovering from injuries after a suspected car thief slashed it with a knife before being apprehended, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies say at about 4 p.m. Friday, Christopher Darlington, 36, was spotted in a stolen car in the parking lot of a Walmart. When the driver saw deputies, he intentionally rammed a patrol vehicle with the stolen car, drove over a shopping cart corral and fled.

A sheriff’s office helicopter spotted the fleeing vehicle in the 3600 block of U.S. 301 running off the road and crashing into a fence.

GRAPHIC WARNING: Video and images in this story may contain disturbing content.

A suspect was caught on video during a chase in which a police K-9 was hurt.

Darlington climbed out of the vehicle and broke into an unoccupied house on 27th Street East, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies surrounded the house but Darlington refused to surrender to deputies. When deputies entered the house, they found Darlington armed with two large knives in the master bedroom.

As the K-9 unit approached, Darlington swung the blades at K-9 Loki, cutting him on his nose and face. Darlington was quickly apprehended.

K-9 Loki is recovering after being slashed by a car theft suspect.
K-9 Loki is recovering after being slashed by a car theft suspect.(Manatee County Sheriff's Office)

Loki, a 7-year-old Belgian Malinois, received 12 stitches to his face. He is expected to make a full recovery and be back to work in about two weeks. No other deputies were injured.

Deputies said they discovered a substance they suspect to be fentanyl on Darlington. They also found him to be in possession of stolen property taken from the residence.

Darlington had two outstanding warrants for contempt of court.

He is now charged with a list of other crimes, including possession of stolen vehicle, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and felony criminal mischief.

