‘I think she could win’: Supporters rally in support of Val Demings at The Villages

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

THE VILLAGES, Fla. (WCJB) - Representative Val Demings rallies support at the Eisenhower Recreation Center in The Villages.

Demings is challenging republican Marco Rubio for the seat, which he has held since 2011.

During the rally, Demings made it clear she stands firm on many topics like abortion rights and bettering health care access.

“I support women’s rights. I really believe you know, let a woman decide what she does,” shared supporter Virginia Bolton.

Demings also highlighted social security, medicare protection, and gun violence protection.

“We’ve got to do something about the gun violence,” stated Bolton. “It’s just getting totally out of control and nobody seems to wanna take a lead on it.”

The former Orlando Police Chief challenging incumbent Sen. Marco Rubio is holding a rally in The Villages on Monday

Supporters told TV20 they have already filled out their mail-in ballots and want to see a change in the November election.

They followed her campaign bus along in golf carts decorated with posters, American flags, and Demings’ merchandise.

Demings and Rubio will go head-to-head in a U.S Senate debate on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

TRENDING STORY: Marion County detectives investigate human remains found in burned car

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.