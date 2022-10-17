Jury convicts fake federal agent accused of coercing children into sending him pornography

Eddie Joe Oglesby Jr., 52, Marion County Jail booking photo
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County man accused of pretending to be a federal agent to solicit pornography from children was convicted by a federal jury.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eddie Joe Oglesby Jr., 52, of Fort McCoy, created a fake identity to impersonate a federal agent. He used the fake identity to coerce underage girls to take sexually explicit photos of themselves and send the image to him online.

Prosecutors say Oglesby, while pretending to be an agent, would threaten to have the girls arrested, imprisoned, or killed if they did not comply.

In September 2021, the FBI searched his home and found Oglesby with a young girl who had run away from home. His cellphone showed he was logged into multiple applications with the fake identity.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the Weatherford Police Department, and the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office.

Oglesby’s sentencing hearing is set for Feb. 16, 2023. He faces a minimum mandatory penalty of 15 years, up to 30 years in federal prison on each of the two production counts. He faces a minimum mandatory of 5 years, up to 20 years, on the receipt count.

