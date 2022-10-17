Marion County detectives investigate human remains found in burned car

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 9:41 AM EDT
SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - While investigating a burned-out car, Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies found human remains inside the vehicle.

Deputies say they began investigating a suspicious vehicle on Oct. 12 on Northeast 231st Avenue in Silver Springs around 10 a.m. The abandoned vehicle was destroyed by fire.

Deputies found human remains inside the vehicle. Major Crimes detectives are now investigating. They determined the fire started on Oct. 7.

They ask anyone with information to call Detective Danny Pinder at (352) 368-3508. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP and reference 22-60 in your tip. Tips can also be submitted at www.ocalacrimestoppers.com.

