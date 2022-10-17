Millions of dollars in bonuses given to NCFL schools

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Nearly 40 schools across North Central Florida are getting a bonus from the state as a reward for receiving a good grade.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday announced $200 million in school recognition awards. The money goes to schools that achieved an “A” grade or rose one grade in the latest state report card.

Nearly half the schools receiving the bonus in the region are in Alachua County, which received more than $1.5 million. The money is to be distributed to the teachers at each school or used for classroom supplies.

TRENDING: Putnam County deputies arrest man intending to “start a war”

Marion County was awarded nearly $670,000. Bradford, Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Levy, and Union counties each received less than half a million dollars.

The exact distribution of funds is determined by the school’s staff and school advisory council.

“I was glad to award more than $200 million to 1,400 schools that demonstrated student growth and teaching excellence over the past year,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “These awards can be used to give our hard-working teachers bonuses, and are particularly important in Southwest Florida where they will go a long way toward helping our teachers in the area get back on their feet.”

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.