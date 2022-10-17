More than 600k mail-in-ballots returned to election officials ahead of midterms

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) -The number of mail-in ballots submitted for the November 8th general election now tops more than 600 thousand, according to data from the state Division of Elections. Another 3.6 million ballots had been sent to voters but not returned as of Monday.

Democrats continue to have an edge over Republicans in ballots cast. Registered Democrats have submitted more than 250 thousand mail-in ballots, while Republicans have cast 232 thousand. Unaffiliated and third-party voters have returned another 120 thousand ballots, according to the Division of Elections. Leon County Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley said most Floridians can track their vote-by-mail ballots in real time.

“There are a lot of ballots out in the mail. Be watching for them. If you don’t get it, your can call your local elections office or go to our websites,” said Earley.

“Almost every supervisor now has a method to track your vote-by-mail ballot to see if it was mailed to them. If they’ve sent it back, they can see whether it was delivered to us and whether it’s been counted or had a problem with a signature or anything like that that needs to be cured.”

As of Monday, the most ballots had been returned by voters in Palm Beach, Miami-Dade and Pinellas Counties.

