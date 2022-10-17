Poll: High School Football Play of the Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Last Friday’s high school football action in North Central Florida produced some outstanding highlights. It’s up to you to choose the Play of the Week out of five nominees:
Click here to vote in the poll which closes at 4 p.m. on Thursday. The options are as follows:
- Jerome Carter of Columbia picks it off, runs it back 75 yards
- North Marion’s AJ Cussins connects with Christopher Foster for 60 yards
- Bell’s Connor Hastings returns the kickoff all the way for the score
- Fort White’s Clayton Philpot finds Garrett Brady for the TD strike
- Williston’s Shooby Coleman eludes the entire Trenton defense for the TD
