Poll: High School Football Play of the Week

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Last Friday’s high school football action in North Central Florida produced some outstanding highlights. It’s up to you to choose the Play of the Week out of five nominees:

Click here to vote in the poll which closes at 4 p.m. on Thursday. The options are as follows:

Jerome Carter of Columbia picks it off, runs it back 75 yards

North Marion’s AJ Cussins connects with Christopher Foster for 60 yards

Bell’s Connor Hastings returns the kickoff all the way for the score

Fort White’s Clayton Philpot finds Garrett Brady for the TD strike

Williston’s Shooby Coleman eludes the entire Trenton defense for the TD

