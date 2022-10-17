Putnam County deputies arrest man intending to “start a war”

Glen Ressler, 42, Putnam County Jail booking photo
(PCSO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT
INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputies disarmed an Interlachen man they say planned an “active shooter” situation with them on Sunday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, a caller reported Glen Ressler, 42, was armed and planned to “start a war” with deputies. Ressler was angry because deputies had taken his driver’s license in a previous incident for driving with a suspended license.

Multiple deputies responded to his home around 3:30 a.m. They approached the house using night vision goggles and they spotted Ressler approaching them wearing a tactical vest and armed with four firearms.

Deputies say they spoke to the man and were able to disarm him. He was brought into custody without further issues.

TRENDING: Marion County detectives investigate human remains found in burned car

The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook, ”The men and women of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the concerned citizen who alerted us to this situation and to commend our deputies on a job well done. The actions of the citizen, our exceptional Emergency Communications Officers and our brave Deputy Sheriff’s from Alpha Shift / West District undoubtedly prevented Ressler from carrying out his deadly intentions.”

