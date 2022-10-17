Rep. Val Demings holds campaign rally in The Villages with Bowzer

THE VILLAGES, Fla. (WCJB) - The former Orlando Police Chief challenging incumbent Sen. Marco Rubio is holding a rally in The Villages on Monday.

Rep. Val Demings will be joined by Bowzer from Sha Na Na to rally voters at The Villages. The event is set to begin at 10:30 a.m.

The Villages is becoming a key battleground for statewide candidates. Gov. Ron DeSantis held a rally at the Brownwood Paddock Square on Sunday

