Rep. Val Demings holds campaign rally in The Villages with Bowzer

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THE VILLAGES, Fla. (WCJB) - The former Orlando Police Chief challenging incumbent Sen. Marco Rubio is holding a rally in The Villages on Monday.

Rep. Val Demings will be joined by Bowzer from Sha Na Na to rally voters at The Villages. The event is set to begin at 10:30 a.m.

The Villages is becoming a key battleground for statewide candidates. Gov. Ron DeSantis held a rally at the Brownwood Paddock Square on Sunday

RELATED: Gov. DeSantis hosts his “Keep Florida Free” rally in The Villages ahead of the election

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ian causes a tree to fall on a home in Gainesville
HURRICANE IAN Live Blog: Ian Heads to South Carolina
Lucian Flaitz, 29, ALachua County Jail booking photo
High Springs teenager sent to ER after cook makes burger laced with THC oil
Residents said this will cause flooding and ruin the agriculture.
Marion County residents react to a potential housing development coming to their area
The four are accused of beating inmate Ronald Ingram, who died while being transported to a...
Bond denied for corrections officers that transported an inmate who died in Marion County
Polk County Deputy Sheriff Blane lane, 21, killed in the line of duty
21-year-old Polk County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed serving felony warrant

Latest News

Marion County Sheriff's Office detectives investigate human remains found in burned car
Marion County detectives investigate human remains found in burned car
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Gainesville City Commissioners will take a final vote to eliminate single-family zoning
Gainesville City Commissioners to vote to eliminate single-family zoning
Gainesville City Commissioners will take a final vote to eliminate single-family zoning
Gainesville City Commissioners will take a final vote to eliminate single-family zoning