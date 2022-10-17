Russell Report: Gators continue to struggle against SEC opponents

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The bye week is here for Florida football, and it probably comes at a good time. Players, coaches and fans need a breather after a tough home loss to LSU, a team the Gators can’t seem to beat lately. SEC analyst Greg McElroy told me he felt this was a huge game for both programs, because being 5-2 seems a whole lot better than 4-3 as weird as that sounds when we are talking about just one game. But I see his point. There’s optimism in Baton Rouge after this win and questioning and teeth gnashing in Gainesville after the loss. Nothing worse as a player than to go into a bye week off a loss, especially to a rival. Some fans are down on Napier’s play calling, some are down on young defensive coordinator Patrick Toney, and some are down on individual players but let me remind you that at the beginning of the season, many of you believed this team would struggle, but now that fans see it, it’s somehow different. It’s not. This rebuild will take time.

Have you seen what some Alabama fans are saying about their coordinators after their loss to Tennessee? Defensive Coordinator Pete Golding and Offensive Coordinator Bill O’Brien are being fried on social media by Crimson Tide fans. Never mind that Tennessee has scored on everybody this season. Point is, it’s not just Florida fans that can turn on a dime and some of Alabama’s spoiled fans really have shown once again it’s all about what you have done lately. On the other side of the coin, Josh Heupel can run for governor of Tennessee right now. Enjoy it Josh while you can!

Another upset filled weekend in college football sets up what should be an exciting second half of the season. Oklahoma State, USC, Penn State and of course Alabama fall from the ranks of the unbeaten. Tennessee certainly enters my top four in the nation now with its record and resume, and Georgia, Clemson and Ohio state would be there in some order. And a crazy SEC weekend saw Ole Miss stay unbeaten, and Kentucky actually score points to beat Mississippi State. Lane Kiffin has done a really nice job with that Ole Miss program. He just finds ways to win and that’s what it’s all about.

Finally, the baseball playoffs continue but it won’t have the defending World Series Champion Atlanta Braves in the field anymore after the Phillies upset them in the divisional round. You never know sometimes what turns a team around but in this case for Philly it’s clear. The firing of manager joe Girardi and the ascension of bench coach Rob Thomson. The Phils were 22-29 when Girardi was let go, and it happened after the organization spent money over the luxury tax threshold for the first time in team history. Girardi had a winning pedigree, but it just didn’t work out and yet when a guy with no experience like Thomson took over, they caught fire, snuck into the playoffs and now are in the league championship series. Go figure. And how about San Diego knocking out the high spending LA Dodgers? I guess money can’t buy everything. At least not all the time! I’m Steve Russell, that’s the Russell Report.

RELATED: Russell Report: Gators enter week seven 4-2 as they prepare for LSU

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.