‘Spirit of Pride Community Awards Dinner’ is back after two-year hiatus

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Pride Community Center of North Central Florida honored people who have supported and contributed to the LGBTQ+ community.

Since 2000, the center has helped provide the lgbtq+ community in Gainesville with resources and safe spaces.

Guests gathered at the Sweetwater Branch Inn for the first time in two years due to COVID-19. The event began with a social mixer and silent auction featuring artwork, theater ticket giveaways, and dinners at local restaurants.

The president of PCCNCF Tamara Perry-Lunardo said honoring their supporters is long overdue.

“It’s a special evening for us to just give them honor and praise, nobody does it for he glory,” said Lunardo. “They are all hard workers, humble people and it’s just our chance to say thank you to give them some honor that is due to them.”

Equality Florida’s Director of Transgender Equality, Nikole parker, was the keynote speaker.

Tracey Moormine, who organized the event, said tonight couldn’t have come at a better time.

“We did have a vandalism happen not too long ago and it’s been an amazing outpour from straight allies to the queer community to even some corporate that caught wind of it which is one of the benefits of social media,” said Moormine. “So, yea we appreciate people doing the work and letting them know that it makes a difference.”

The Pride Awards inner kicked off pride week in Gainesville and all proceeds collected from the auction will go towards the pride festival on October 22nd.

