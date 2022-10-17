Suspected gunman arrested for attempted murder in Lawtey gas station shooting

Blake Wyckoff, 19, Marion County Jail booking photo
Blake Wyckoff, 19, Marion County Jail booking photo(BCSO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAWTEY, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrested the man suspected of shooting another man at a gas station in Lawtey on Saturday.

According to the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office, Blake Wyckoff, 19, was arrested at a motel in Marion County on charges of attempted homicide on Sunday.

They say the 19-year-old is suspected of shooting Anthony Kulbacki, 29, multiple times in the chest and stomach at the Fast Track store on U.S. 301 Saturday night. Witnesses identified Wyckoff as the shooter and detectives determined he left the scene.

Kulbacki was taken to a hospital in Gainesville with traumatic injuries.

TRENDING: Putnam County deputies arrest man intending to “start a war”

Early on Sunday morning, a vehicle matching the description of one from the scene of the crime was spotted in the parking lot of a motel in Marion County. Wyckoff was taken to the Marion County Jail, he will be transferred to Bradford County.

