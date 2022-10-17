Video shows moment train slams into tow truck

The video shows the operator escaping his tow truck about 10 seconds before the train barrels into it. (Source: Matthew Jara via KBTX)
By Rusty Surette and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) – Cell phone video captured the moment a tow truck driver jumped from his vehicle just seconds before it was hit by a train.

According to College Station police, the driver was parked on the tracks while hooking up another truck that was involved in a separate crash.

The video shows the operator escaping his tow truck about 10 seconds before the train barrels into it.

Another man and a police officer were nearby when the impact occurred, but no one was hurt.

Editor’s note: The video provided to KBTX by Matthew Jara does not contain audio.

Copyright 2022 KBTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ian causes a tree to fall on a home in Gainesville
HURRICANE IAN Live Blog: Ian Heads to South Carolina
Lucian Flaitz, 29, ALachua County Jail booking photo
High Springs teenager sent to ER after cook makes burger laced with THC oil
Residents said this will cause flooding and ruin the agriculture.
Marion County residents react to a potential housing development coming to their area
The four are accused of beating inmate Ronald Ingram, who died while being transported to a...
Bond denied for corrections officers that transported an inmate who died in Marion County
Polk County Deputy Sheriff Blane lane, 21, killed in the line of duty
21-year-old Polk County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed serving felony warrant

Latest News

GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
California's water woes will affect the price of tomatoes in the grocery store. (Source: CNN)
Years of drought squeezing tomato farmers
FILE - Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills,...
Kanye West to buy conservative social media platform Parler
Glen Ressler, 42, Putnam County Jail booking photo
Putnam County deputies arrest man intending to “start a war”
Mike Schank had been battling cancer in recent months, a friend said. He died on Wednesday.
Actor in cult favorite ‘American Movie’ dead at 56