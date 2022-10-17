To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In Lake City on Monday, Another Way Inc. hosts Walk a Mile in Their Shoes event to support domestic violence survivors.

Members and supporters of the University of Florida University Women’s Club celebrate the organization’s 100th anniversary.

TV20 hosts the Gainesville mayoral debate between former GRU general manager Ed Bielarski and current city commissioner Harvey Ward on Wednesday.

RELATED: The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

They received the highest vote totals in the August primary election.

Thursday is the 20th annual Black Tie Blue Jeans BBQ at Legacy Park in Alachua.

This year’s keynote speaker is Governor Ron DeSantis. He’s running to defend his seat against Democrat Charlie Crist in November

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.