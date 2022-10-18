Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Office denies relationship with Konnech

Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Office (FILE)
Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Office (FILE)(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB/AP) - A North Central Florida supervisor of elections office is trying to dispel “misinformation” about it’s relationship to an elections software company under investigation for illegally sending data to China.

According to the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Office, the organization does not currently use Konnech or any of its software or products. The elections office used PollChief, which is affiliated with Konnech, to track the inventory of election assets but that contract was ended in 2017.

Officials say the office never used any of the company’s software for anything involving election workers or voting.

The elections office received some calls and comments on social media suggesting they currently use Konnech’s software, which officials say is untrue. They were also informed about posts on the platform Nextdoor making similar allegations.

RELATED: Leaders comment on Alachua County ballot issue as situation becomes heated

Konnech is facing scrutiny after the company’s founder and CEO Eugene Yu, 51, was arrested last week Meridian Township in Michigan on suspicion of theft of personal identifying information. Investigators also seized computer hard drives from the company.

The arrest is related to an investigation in Los Angeles County. Yu is accused of stealing data on hundreds of Los Angeles County poll workers.

Konnech was required to keep the data in the United States and only provide access to citizens and permanent residents but instead stored it on servers in the People’s Republic of China, the DA’s office said.

The DA’s office didn’t specify what specific information allegedly was taken. But officials said it only involved poll workers, not voting machines or vote counts and didn’t alter election results.

Local prosecutors will seek his extradition to California.

“We are continuing to ascertain the details of what we believe to be Mr. Yu’s wrongful detention by LA County authorities,” Konnech said in a statement that ended: “Any LA County poll worker data that Konnech may have possessed was provided to it by LA County, and therefore could not have been ‘stolen’ as suggested.”

Konnech is a small company based in East Lansing, Michigan. In 2020, it won a five-year, $2.9 million contract with LA County for software to track election worker schedules, training, payroll, and communications, according to the county registrar-recorder/county clerk, Dean C. Logan.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ian causes a tree to fall on a home in Gainesville
HURRICANE IAN Live Blog: Ian Heads to South Carolina
Lucian Flaitz, 29, ALachua County Jail booking photo
High Springs teenager sent to ER after cook makes burger laced with THC oil
Residents said this will cause flooding and ruin the agriculture.
Marion County residents react to a potential housing development coming to their area
Polk County Deputy Sheriff Blane lane, 21, killed in the line of duty
21-year-old Polk County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed serving felony warrant
The four are accused of beating inmate Ronald Ingram, who died while being transported to a...
Bond denied for corrections officers that transported an inmate who died in Marion County

Latest News

WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Nicolas Wallace, 29, Marion County Jail booking photo
Ocala man arranges plan to sexually abuse child with undercover detective
NCFL food bank supports one Gainesville church and members
NCFL food bank supports one Gainesville church and members
NCFL food bank supports one Gainesville church and members
NCFL food bank supports one Gainesville church and members