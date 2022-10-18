Alachua County taxpayers spent $850,000 to keep land from development
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - On the eve of a joint meeting to decide what to do with the land, we are finding out the actual cost taxpayers paid to keep a Dollar Store out of Micanopy.
Property appraiser records show that the two parcels of land at the corner of US-441 and Tuscawilla Road were purchased by Alachua County for a total of $850,000.
The two parcels last sold in 2017 for a total of $300,000.
Many residents of the town fought to keep the store from being built.
