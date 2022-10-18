Branford man charged with grand theft after stealing Lego’s

BRANFORD, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police say a Branford man was arrested on a grand theft charge for stealing

Richard Torrey, 35, was arrested after officers say he stole more than $1000 worth of Lego sets from Walmart.

Police say Torrey went into the store off SW 42nd street, and walked out with 26 different Lego sets hidden in re-usable shopping bags.

Torrey has now been charged with grand theft.

