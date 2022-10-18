Burnt car found with human remains in Marion County

SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for information after a burnt car was found with human remains in it on October 12.

The car was located on the 2000 block of 231st Street in Ocala National Forest near Silver Springs. The exact location of the car was unspecified. It was approximately 4.5 miles north of State Road 40.

After the car was discovered, deputies determined the fire occurred five days earlier on October 7.

The timeline in between the blaze and the location of the vehicle remains unclear.

The Sheriff’s Office is not stating whether they have identified the victim. The car is currently being processed by the Forensics and Evidence Department at MCSO.

“We don’t have a specific timeline at this point in the investigation,” said MCSO’s Public Information Officer, Zachary Moore. “We’re still working to follow up on leads and determine what happened. With it being such a remote area of the forest we’re really dependent on tips that might come forward from anyone who may have been in that area.”

The news was shocking to nearby residents, but they remain unfazed.

“A little bit concerned,” said Christine Hagen. “Of course everybody would be even if it was a nearby town. But was I worried? Am I scared? No. One of the safest areas to live is out here in the Silver Springs or Ocklawaha. We have an amazing Sheriff’s department.”

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.